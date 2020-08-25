Liberal Journalist Jemele Hill Says The U.S. Is As Bad As Nazi Germany

Liberal journalist Jemele Hill took to Twitter over the weekend to offer up the world's worst take on both World History and the social unrest in our country, calling America just as bad as Nazi Germany.

Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste,” and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 23, 2020

“Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, ‘Caste,’ and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece,” Hill Tweeted on Sunday.

The book, 'Caste', had been selected by Oprah Winfrey as her book of the month earlier in August. Its author, Isabel Wilkerson, "looks at American history and the treatment of Blacks and finds what she calls an enduring, unseen and unmentioned caste system — not unlike those in India or Nazi Germany — that has yet to be fully confronted," according to Fox News.

“You cannot solve a problem unless you identify it and define it,” Wilkerson had previously told AP.

Immediately upon Tweeting her opinion, Hill was lambasted by numerous people on Twitter. One of the better responses came from Former Democratic New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who Tweeted out an easy to read comparison chart that we think even Jemele might be able to understand:

REMINDER for @jemelehill about just a FEW of the differences between AMERICA and NAZI GERMANY! pic.twitter.com/O1dIo6VXXh — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) August 24, 2020

"Been reading Jemele Hill’s tweets, and if you were of the opinion that she’s smarter than a cactus, how wrong you are," Matt Walsh tweeted. "Every week Jemele Hill gets dumber," said Jason Rantz from KTTH Radio.

Hill, who writes for the Atlantic, had previously worked at ESPN. She called President Trump a "white supremacist" on Twitter back in 2017 and was sidelined by ESPN for violating the company's social media guidelines.

Last year she deleted a Tweet that alluded to assassinating the President during his state of the union address.