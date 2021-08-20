Liberal Utah Teacher Canned For Going On Pro-Vax, "Trump Sucks" Rant, Calling Parents 'Dumb'

A schoolteacher in Lehi, Utah is out of a job after she was caught on camera by a student going off the rails against former President Donald Trump, pushing vaccines, and calling most parents (including her own) 'dumb.'

"I hate Donald Trump. I'm going to say it. I don't care what y'all think — Trump sucks," said Chemistry teacher Leah Kinyon, adding "Don't tattle on me to the freakin' admin; they don't give a crap" (they did).

Kinyon also told students she would be "super proud" of them for getting vaccinated, adding "I don't have to be happy about the fact that there's kids coming in here with their variants that could possibly get me or my family sick."

"I would be super proud of you if you chose to get the vaccine," Kinyon says in the video. "We'll just keep getting variants over and over until people get vaccinated... It could end in five seconds if people would get vaccinated." The teacher was not wearing a mask while making the comments. "This is my classroom, and if you guys are going to put me at risk, you're going to hear about it," she added. "Because I have to be here. I don't have to be happy about the fact that there's kids coming in here with their variants that could possibly get me or my family sick. That's rude, and I'm not going to pretend like it's not." -Fox13

She then ranted against the students' parents, saying "most of" them "are dumber than you."

At least one student pushed back, to which Kinyon can be heard saying "You can believe what you want to believe, but keep it quiet in here because I'm probably going to make fun of you."

"That's pathetic that you think that," she said later, telling a student "You're the problem with the world."

Kinyon was immediately placed on leave after the video went viral. After a brief investigation, district officials announced she was fired.

"Alpine School District has concluded our investigation of the incident that occured (sic) on August 17, 2021 at Lehi High School. Although the details of a personnel investigation are confidential, the teacher involved is no longer an employee of Alpine School District," reads a statement.