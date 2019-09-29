Limbaugh: We're In The Middle Of "A Cold Civil War"

Via SaraACarter.com,

The Democrats have declared war against President Trump and those who support him. Instead of bullets, they use lies.

“The media is not media. It’s just Democrats who work in the media, and the whole group of ’em is aligned. And what we are in the middle of now, folks, is a Cold Civil War,” Rush Limbaugh said said on his radio show.

Limbaugh put forth that the “Cold Civil War” encompasses overturning “the election results of 2016” and “protecting and defending” the Washington establishment.”

“Their careers, their fortunes, their corruption. There are terribly big stakes involved here for these people. And Trump is on the cusp of overturning it and exposing it,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh called the latest developments involving Ukraine “nothing more than the Steele dossier 2.0,” alluding that it is an extension of the Russia investigation.

“It’s the same people, it’s the same scam, it’s the same objective,” Limbaugh said.

The whistleblower complaint is the latest stage of this war. Limbaugh correctly notes that the report is manufactured political opposition research, just as Christopher Steele’s dossier was. And the entire Democratic Party, including the media, is acting as if it’s real.