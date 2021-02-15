Lincoln Project Fundraising Page Down After $90 Million Grift Unravels

The Lincoln Project, which raised over $90 million to oppose former President Trump and his allies during the 2020 election, has shuttered their fundraising page amid the organization's spectacular implosion.

According to the New York Post, the group's donation page has been listed as inactive since Saturday, following weeks of turmoil which began with one of the (married) founders, John Weaver, being outed for sending lurid text messages to dozens of young men, which we then learned the group's co-founders knew about and concealed as early as last June. What's more, the group has been hit with accusations of misappropriation of funds, after more than half of the $90 million they raised was spent on consulting companies owned by the group's founders - many of whom were saddled with debt when they founded the 'project.'

Update: The donation page is still down https://t.co/iHjCOH7QBi — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 15, 2021

Two former Lincoln Project interns came forward last week with salacious text messages from Weaver, who was forced to resign from the organization after the story broke, and not when his co-founders found out about the allegations.

According to the Associated Press, Lincoln Project leaders were informed in writing and phone calls of at least 10 specific allegations of harassment against Weaver as early as last June. ... On Saturday, co-founder Steve Schmidt resigned from the board, while Jennifer Horn split with the group last month after a contract dispute, causing a public spat with other members. The Post also first reported that Schmidt interviewed for a job on then-candidate Trump’s White House bid in 2016, but the campaign chief role ultimately went to Paul Manafort. -New York Post

Sour grapes gone wrong?