Lindsey Graham: My Goal Is To Declassify FISA Warrant Applications

Via SaraACarter.com,

“My goal is to explain to you and the American public how the system failed and make sure it never happens again,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham on ‘Hannity’ show on Wednesday night.

“We’re going to pursue this in a transparent fashion,” Graham said. “We’re going to declassify as much as we can, including the FISA warrant applications.”

Graham said he will seek to release to the public as much information possible about former British spy Christopher Steele.

“I’m going to give you all the information that was in the system about how suspicious people were of Christopher Steele, how biased he was, [and] let you read it for yourself. Transparency and accountability is my goal,” he said.

“The system had a lot of notice about [Christopher Steele] bias,” Graham said.

“Mr. Durham will make a decision as to who to prosecute, if anyone,” he added, referencing John Durham, the federal prosecutor tasked by Attorney General William Barr with investigating the origins of the Russia probe.