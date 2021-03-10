Livid Trump Blasts "Our Country Is Being Destroyed At The Southern Border"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A livid President Trump issued a statement Tuesday lamenting that the country is “being destroyed” by the Biden administration’s actions at the border, as the crisis further spirals out of control.

Border crossings have surged after Biden promised mass amnesty, began allowing unaccompanied migrant children into the US again, and reversed Trump’s ‘remain in Mexico’ policy.

Video is emerging every day of hundreds of migrants walking into the US, while cities in Arizona and Texas warn that they are becoming overwhelmed, and warning of the complete lack of effort to test for or prevent the spread of COVID:

The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy. How many have COVID? pic.twitter.com/8Cu3k88etZ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 7, 2021

Border patrol is reported to have arrested around 100,000 migrants attempting to illegally cross the border in February alone.

Trump’s statement read “When I was President, our Southern border was in great shape – stronger, safer, and more secure than ever before.”

“We ended Catch-and-Release, shut down asylum fraud, and crippled the vicious smugglers, drug dealers, and human traffickers,” Trump continued, adding “The Wall, despite horrendous Democratic delays, would have easily been finished by now.”

Commenting on the current situation, Trump proclaimed “Our country is being destroyed at the Southern border, a terrible thing to see!”

There are now a record number of migrant children being kept in Border Patrol ‘cages’, which the migrants themselves are calling “dog kennels” and “ice boxes” according to reports.

CBS News reports that there are more than 3,200 unaccompanied minors in the facilities, with almost half being held beyond the legal three-day limit.

Less than a month ago there were just NINE children being held, according to CBP documents cited in the CBS report.

There are a further 8,100 migrant children being held at the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

This is an unprecedented crisis caused directly by the undoing of Trump’s border policies and the Biden administration refuses to address it. Biden himself has not faced questions from the media for almost 50 days at this time.

In fact, they are putting out “leaks” that reveal their intentions to continue an open border policy, with the intention to integrate 117,000 migrant youths and children this year alone.

Meanwhile, Arizona and Montana are taking legal action to block the new immigration regulations, which also limit the ability of ICE to detain illegals.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement “If asked about the poorest policy choice I’ve ever seen in government, this would be a strong contender.”

“Blindly releasing thousands of people, including convicted criminals and those who may be spreading COVID-19 into our state, is both unconscionable and a violation of federal law,” Brnovich added, urging “This must be stopped now to avoid a dangerous humanitarian crisis for the immigrants and the people of Arizona.”

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has also warned that “Meth trafficked into Montana by Mexican drug cartels has wracked our state. The problem will only be made worse if the Biden administration continues to allow criminals to stay in the country.”

“Enforcing our immigration laws and helping to keep Americans safe is one of the federal government’s most important functions. The Biden administration is failing its basic responsibility to Americans,” Knudsen emphasised.