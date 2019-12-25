Local Moms Furious About Las Vegas Strip Club's Decision To Hand Out Tents To The Homeless

Like they say: No good deed goes unpunished.

A Las Vegas strip club has created a furor in the community after it handed out tents and clothing to the homeless bearing the club's name and logo.

Club Deja Vu, which advertises itself as the "No. 1 topless strip club in the US," decided to spend $50,000 on the merchandise and hand it out to the homeless in what appears to be a kind of political statement: The city recently passed an ordinance making it illegal for people to camp out on the sidewalk if there are still beds available in city shelters.

That Vegas wants to crack down on homeless encampments is hardly surprising - just look at what's happening in San Francisco.

But it appears the club's true aim in all of this is to try and exploit the homelessness crisis in Vegas for a bit of publicity.

The club, on the other hand, tried to spin its decision to hand out tents and clothes as an act of compassion.

"While some seem to think that the solution is a camping ban, we think that the solution is one that includes decency and kindness," the club said in a statement to a local TV station. "This just seems like the right thing to do during the holidays."

Police will start enforcing the new city ordinance on Feb. 2.

Several community members complained to KTNV Las Vegas about the inappropriate strip club merchandise. One local mother said her small children asked about the tents after driving by.

The woman said she was surprised by the sight of the "disgusting" and "immoral" tents.

Fortunately for Deja Vu, it looks like that $50,000 it spent on merchandise was marketing money well spent. Because according to another old saying: there's no such thing as bad publicity.

In fact, we imagine the club was deliberately courting this kind of controversy when it decided on the campaign.

