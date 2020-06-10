London Mayor Khan Sets Up Commission To Review All Landmarks To Ensure They Comply With "Diversity"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 06/10/2020 - 03:30

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

London Mayor Sadiq Khan faced backlash Tuesday after he announced the formation of a commission to review all London landmarks and street names, and vowed to remove any that do not comply with ‘diversity’.

Khan promised to ‘review and improve’ London diversity in the wake of BLM “protests” at which statues of Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln were defaced.

Khan told Sky News that the ‘Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm’ will review all London’s landmarks, including murals, street art, street names and other public memorials.

“When you look at the public realm – street names, street squares, murals – not only are there some of slavers that I think should be taken down, and the commission will advise us on that, but actually we don’t have enough representation of people of colour, black people, women, those from the LGBT community.” Khan said.

“We must ensure that we celebrate the achievements and diversity of all in our city, and that we commemorate those who have made London what it is – that includes questioning which legacies are being celebrated.” he continued.

“The Black Lives Matter protests have rightly brought this to the public’s attention, but it’s important that we take the right steps to work together to bring change and ensure that we can all be proud of our public landscape.” Khan proclaimed.

Some pointed out that what constitutes ‘diversity’ and what is unacceptable to Khan’s commission probably won’t jive with public opinion.

Others wondered how long it will be before other forms of expression are targeted:

Others simply want the Mayor to deal with the massive murder epidemic in London, or look at the economic collapse, rather than worrying about statues:

Perhaps this is the only real solution: