London Mayor Sadiq Khan Wants To Make It Illegal To Ride Trains Unmasked

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan is lobbying the government to make it illegal to get on the London underground train system without wearing a mask.

Since July 19th it has not been legally mandatory to wear masks on public transport in the UK, however some train companies have decided to impose their own mandates, and now Khan is seeking to go even further with the underground, which is used by almost 4 million people per day.

Khan wants to make it a criminal offence, punishable by fines, to get on a tube train without wearing a mask.

The mayor told the BBC “We are trying to lobby the Government to allow us to bring in a bye-law, so it will be the law again, so we can issue fixed penalty notices and we can use the police service and BTP to enforce this.”

Presumably the law would remain in place forever, given that it is widely accepted that COVID will never go away.

As we have relentlessly highlighted, the majority of face masks are useless at preventing the spread of viruses.

One of the UK government’s most prominent scientific advisors has admitted that face masks do very little to protect from coronavirus and are basically just “comfort blankets” because they have gaps in them that are up to 5000 times bigger than Covid particles.

“The public were demanding something must be done, they got masks, it is just a comfort blanket. But now it is entrenched, and we are entrenching bad behaviour,” Dr Colin Axon, a SAGE advisor said last month.

Khan’s push to criminalise anyone not wrapping their face in pointless cloth on transport comes at the same time as the UK transport secretary announcing that full vaccination will be “forevermore” required in order to travel and that people “won’t be able to leave the country” without being double jabbed.

