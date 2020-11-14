Lori Lightfoot Tells Chicago: Cancel Thanksgiving, Avoid Family, Days After Hosting Crowded Biden Street Party

Chicago mayor and "woke" intellectual giant Lori Lightfoot, who has let her city go to complete hell in a handbasket over the course of the last 6 months, has defended her call for Chicago residents to cancel their "traditional" Thanksgiving plans in a display that the arrogance of liberal politicians knows no bounds.

Her decision comes not even a week after she was seen amidst a large crowd on Chicago streets partying on the heels of a Joe Biden Presidential victory.

This is a great day for our city and our country. We are taking our democracy back. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/OAZQPd1r4y — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) November 8, 2020

Lightfoot issued a "Stay-at-Home Advisory for Chicago" which goes into effect November 16, 2020 at 6:00AM last week.

She told residents to "stay home unless for essential reasons", to "stop having guests over - including family members" and to "cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans".

She was asked about the hypocrisy of shutting down her city days after rallying large crowds by MSNBC's Steph Ruhle last week.

Ruhle asked: "One of the reasons people feel frustrated or skeptical is they are getting a lot of mixed messages. What do you say to those who are criticizing you were less than a week ago you went out and stood before a massive crowd who was celebrating Joe Biden’s victory and now you’re saying your city has to shut down? How do you have one and not the other?"