print-icon

MAGA Branded 'White Supremacy' In Leaked CRT Training For Iowa Teachers

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021 - 04:20 PM

Mandatory Critical Race Theory (CRT) training materials for one of Iowa's largest school districts classifies "Make America Great Again" as a form of 'white supremacy,' according to leaked documents obtained by Turning Point USA's Benny Johnson.

Also listed as examples of white supremacy (both 'overt' and 'covert') are; Columbus Day, American immigration law, the belief that America is "post racial," and mass incarceration. Johnson reports that hundreds of educators have been forced to to participate in the training, which will be taught to children across the district next semester.

0