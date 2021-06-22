MAGA Branded 'White Supremacy' In Leaked CRT Training For Iowa Teachers

Mandatory Critical Race Theory (CRT) training materials for one of Iowa's largest school districts classifies "Make America Great Again" as a form of 'white supremacy,' according to leaked documents obtained by Turning Point USA's Benny Johnson.

Also listed as examples of white supremacy (both 'overt' and 'covert') are; Columbus Day, American immigration law, the belief that America is "post racial," and mass incarceration. Johnson reports that hundreds of educators have been forced to to participate in the training, which will be taught to children across the district next semester.

Teachers of Iowa are being INSTRUCTED to classify the vast majority of Iowan children as Racist & White Supremacist.



Iowa is Trump country. Trump carried 94 out of 99 Iowa counties in 2020. The Republican Governor endorsed Trump. The Iowa Senate/House is solid Republican.

This training was MANDATED to ALL educators and employees of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, one of the largest school districts in Iowa.



The training is stamped with the approval of the school district, which operates under the Iowa Department of Education.

The slide that lists “Make America Great Again” as white supremacist is also lists as racist:



- Columbus Day

- American Immigration Law

- "Mass Incarceration”

- "Denying white privilege"

- Believing America is "post racial"

- Believing people are part of a "human family"

This slide shows "Terms for Deeper Understanding" and links to two websites that define these terms citing the biggest proponents of CRT, Robin DiAngelo, Ibram X. Kendi and the creators of Critical Race Theory Jean Stefancic and Richard Delgado.

Hundreds of educators and staff have been FORCED to take this training. We have the sign in sheet. Attendees of the meeting were prompted to give their input on drafting an "Anti-Racism" Statement and break into groups to discuss their own whiteness and racism.

More slides showing the purpose of the meeting, "Norms", their definition of "Equity" and "Silence Breakers"

At the end of the training the Iowa teachers are given a reading list that includes:



- White Fragility: by Robin DiAngelo

- Racial Equity Tools Glossary

- Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi

- Eurocentric Curriculum