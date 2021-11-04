More Americans Now Oppose Than Support 'Black Lives Matter', New Poll Finds

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A new poll has found that more Americans now oppose Black Lives Matter than support it for the first time in over three years.

Support for Black Lives Matter spiked following the police killing of George Floyd, but after months of violent rioting throughout the summer of 2020, it has consistently fallen.

A new survey by Civiqs reveals that 44 per cent of Americans oppose the far-left organization compared to 43 per cent who still support it.

Driving the turndown in sentiment towards the group is the views of Independents and Hispanic/Latino voters.

The summer 2020 riots, described by news outlets like CNN as “mostly peaceful,” were the most damaging in U.S. history, with total insurance industry payouts exceeding $2 billion.

An essay written by academics Jennifer Chudy and Hakeem Jefferson published by the New York Times earlier this year analyzed how support for BLM soared to +20% in mid-2020 but rapidly dropped to only +5% – which is where it was in mid-2019.

Now that number has entered negative territory despite BLM enjoying massive widespread media endorsement and consistent backing from celebrities and cultural institutions.

As we highlighted back in July, the deep state appears to be concerned that more Americans are learning the truth about the extremist group.

It was revealed that the Pentagon is working with a contractor to track web searches that it describes as indicators of “white supremacy,” citing the phrase “the truth about black lives matter” as one example.

