Majority Of GOP Voters Would Join A New Trump-Led Political Party, Poll Shows

Authored by Annaliese Levy via SaraACarter,com,

A new Hill-HarrisX poll, reveals that a majority of Republican voters would likely join a new political party created by former President Donald Trump.

The Jan. 28 survey was conducted among 945 registered voters, 340 of which self-identified as Republicans.

The results found that 64% of registered GOP voters said they’d join a new political party led by the former president and 32% said they would very likely join.

While 36% of GOP voters said they are either very or somewhat unlikely to join.

28% of independents and 15% of Democrats said they’d likely join a third party led by Trump.

37% of voters overall said if Trump created a new political party they’d likely join.

Last month, Trump discussed starting a new political party called the “Patriot Party” following his exit from the White House.

“These numbers show that despite the Capitol riots Trump remains a political force to be reckoned with. He benefits from a diverse base of support making up over a third of voters, voters who are attracted to him on a number of issues that are yet to be properly addressed by, and coopted by, Democratic and Republican elites,” Dritan Nesho, CEO and chief pollster at HarrisX, told The Hill.

“If Trump were to split from the GOP and create his own party, polling suggests he might well create the second largest political party in the country, knocking the GOP down to third place,” said Nesho.