Majority Of Maryland Parents Oppose Vaccine Mandates For Students, Teachers, Survey Says

The results are in: a survey in solidly blue Maryland has found that a majority of parents in the wealthy eastern enclave oppose vaccination mandates for both teachers and students.

The survey, which was conducted by the local Patch branch, found that 58.1% of readers responded that they don't believe a vaccine should be required for students, and 56% said teachers also shouldn't be coerced into getting the vaccine.

Source: Patch

Many said the issue came down to that of personal freedom and choice, saying medical decisions should be made by personal doctors, not by government mandate.

"People should be allowed a choice if they want to get the vaccine," one reader replied. "It should not be mandated."

Another respondent agreed, saying it should be up to the parents - not the government - whether their children should be vaccinated.

"We believe all vaccines should be determined by all parents, guardians and their attending physicians," another reader said.

One parent said that mandates leave little room for flexibility for those with medical issues, and that the COVID jab should be just like the flu mandate.

"Medical care should be decided with the physician," the parent wrote. "I understand there are required vaccines, however, if a person cannot get it they are exempt. These mandates are an all or nothing push. It should be treated just like the flu vaccine - recommend but not required."

Earlier today, before the CDC confirmed it would recommend boosters for most older adults, a CDC advisory panel quietly shared safety data showing the heightened risk among young people for rare, but potentially debilitating, side effects.

Many districts in the state of Maryland have already created their own vax mandates for teachers, including Montgomery County and Howard County. In some cases, school leaders have argued that the reasoning behind the mandate was to protect students - most of whom are minors and aren't yet eligible for any of the COVID-19 vaccines.