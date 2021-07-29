Makary To Fauci: "It's Time To Stop The Fearmongering" Amid Widespread Natural Immunity

It is not the first time Dr. Marty Makary has dared to speak out against the establishment's doom narrative.

In February, he slammed Fauci's forecasts of a return to normalcy not occurring before 2022, saying that we would see herd immunity well before that, urging that:

"Experts should level with the public about the good news..."

In March, Makary continued to bring the public's atention to herd immunity, saying Fauci "needs to put up or shut up" on his fearmongering.

"Anthony Fauci has been saying that the country needs to vaccinate 70% to 85% of the population to reach herd immunity from Covid-19. But he inexplicably ignores natural immunity. If you account for previous infections, herd immunity is likely close at hand.

In May, the professor disputed CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky's contention that COVID-19 variants could set back the march to herd immunity, adding that:

"Don’t buy the fearmongering: The COVID-19 threat is waning," adding “please, ignore the CDC guidance,” he urged, suggesting “Live a normal life, unless you are unvaccinated and did not have the infection, in which case you need to be careful.” “We’ve got to start respecting people who choose not to get the vaccine instead of demonizing them,” Makary further asserted.

As a reminder, Makary is a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Bloomberg School of Public Health and Carey Business School... so he knows "the science" which as Pelosi said, is key to everything.

Here's the scary chart that has Fauci and The CDC and Pelosi and her cronies all demanding masks (or worse)...

Source: Bloomberg

Notice anything different this time? No one is dying!!!!

Which leads us to today's new Wall Street Journal op-ed from Dr. Makary, where he describes real science on the power of natural immunity...

The news about the U.S. Covid pandemic is even better than you’ve heard. Some 80% to 85% of American adults are immune to the virus: More than 64% have received at least one vaccine dose and, of those who haven’t, roughly half have natural immunity from prior infection. There’s ample scientific evidence that natural immunity is effective and durable, and public-health leaders should pay it heed. ... Without accounting for natural immunity, we are far from Anthony Fauci’s stated target of 70% to 85% of the population becoming immune through full vaccination. But the effect of natural immunity is all around us. The plummeting case numbers in late April and May weren’t the result of vaccination alone, and they came amid a loosening of both restrictions and behavior. ... Natural immunity is durable. Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis reported last month that 11 months after a mild infection immune cells were still capable of producing protective antibodies. The authors concluded that prior Covid infection induces a “robust” and “long-lived humoral immune response,” leading some scientists to suggest that natural immunity is probably lifelong. Because infection began months earlier than vaccination, we have more follow-up data on the duration of natural immunity than on vaccinated immunity. ... Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic published a study this week of 1,359 people previously infected with Covid who were unvaccinated. None of the subjects subsequently became infected, leading the researchers to conclude that “individuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination.” What’s the harm of underestimating or disregarding the protection afforded by natural immunity? It almost certainly cost American lives by misallocating vaccine doses earlier this year, and is still doing so in countries where Covid is prevalent and shots are scarce. It continues to delay full reopening and prolongs the state of fear that has many people wearing masks even when there’s no mandate, or reason, to do so. Dr. Fauci said last Aug. 13 that when you have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000, “you should be able to open up safely and clearly.” The U.S. reached that point in mid-May. It’s time to stop the fear mongering and level with the public about the incredible capabilities of both modern medical research and the human body’s immune system. Read more here...

As we are once again bombarded with accusations of "ignoring the science" - when even the head of CDC cannot show the "science" she is using to back her decision to make America mask-up again - and suggesting that natural immunity is not enough (you must still get the jab) as policymakers appear to be heading towards the tyrannical control required to achieve "ZeroCOVID" - an impossible dream (that enables trillions more in stimmies and more and more dependence on government handouts.