"Make America Great Again" Listed On Cali College's "White Supremacy" Pyramid

Authored by Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin via Campus Reform,

San Diego City College hosted a white supremacist seminar in early October, distributing flyers claiming that cultural appropriation, “racist mascots,” and “Make America Great Again” are instances of white supremacy.

The event, “Confronting White Supremacy through the Arts” was hosted by co-directors of the World Cultures program at SDCC, professors Michelle Chan and Maria-Jose Zeledon-Perez.

“Come join us in confronting White Supremacy through students’ performances,” read a promotional flyer for the event, photographed by Campus Reform. “Prior to the performances, guest speakers will set the stage and contextualize what white supremacy is, its areas of activity, and how rampant it is in our society, curriculum, mindsets, and media.”

Event attendees received multiple worksheets, supposedly visualizing white supremacy.

One pyramid ranked white supremacy on a scale of “Overt White Supremacy (Socially Unacceptable)” to “Covert White Supremacy (Socially Acceptable).” Items on the former side of the pyramid included the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and the n-word.

But “covert white supremacy,” according to SDCC, includes “Make America Great Again,” cultural appropriation, Columbus Day celebration, and “racist mascots.”

Another white supremacy pyramid classified “Euro-centric curriculum” and “claiming reverse racism” as “veiled racism” and “funding schools locally” as “discrimination.”

SDCC sophomore Daimeon Rodriguez attended the event and suggested to Campus Reform that he was worried about being threatened.

“I had my MAGA hat on campus and had to hide it in worry of being threatened or targeted with speech or allegations again by another student,” Rodriguez said. “I attended the end of the event to see that they had multiple students performing acts such as rapping, poems, singing that were directed towards the current administration and people who either support or follow the current president/administration. Some of the topics included some of the misinformation about people like me (Trump supporters).”

SDCC also distributed a white supremacy wheel. It broke down the origins of white supremacy on a global scale, tying the concept to fields ranging from economics and education to sex and religion.

SDCC did not return a request for comment in time for publication.