Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Matt Gaetz Worked For CNN, ABC, NBC

A California man arrested last week for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his family is an Emmy-nominated cameraman who has worked for ABC, NBC and CNN, according to WEAR.

After the DOJ dragged its feet over the voicemail death threat left at Gaetz' office, 58-year-old Eugene Huelsman of Thousand Oaks was arrested.

According to online databases, a Eugene Huelsman based in Thousand Oaks has worked for decades as a camera operator on film and television productions, garnering five Emmy nominations for his work on NBC's "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." -Politico

"Tell [M.G.] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children," Huelsman allegedly said, according to a grand jury indictment issued in May. "I'm coming for him… I'm gonna f---ing kill him... I'm gonna put a bullet in you and I'm gonna put a bullet in one of your f---ing kids too."

On Tuesday, Gaetz confirmed to Politico that he was the target of the alleged threats - which came as he played a prominent role in advancing claims of election fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.

BREAKING: Eugene “Gene” Huelsman, a longtime camera operator for CNN, ABC, NBC, and others, has been ARRESTED for threatening to kill Matt Gaetz and his family.



Another man who recently threatened Rep. Gaetz is still free after the DOJ blocked USCP's recommendation for arrest. pic.twitter.com/JbIe3LJAY5 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 27, 2021

The man who threatened to kill Matt Gaetz was arrested.



FYI he was an employee of NBC ABC and……… CNN. pic.twitter.com/TR5fs4ZtsY — suzy (@Suzy1776) October 27, 2021

Last week, Gaetz took to the House floor to slam the DOJ over its poor response to the threat.

"I think someone may be trying to kill me and if they are successful I would like my constituents and my family to know who stopped their arrest," he said last Wednesday, adding that 'someone' who had threatened him traveled to DC in recent days, and that the DOJ had declined to arrest him despite the Capitol Police recommending it.

BREAKING: A man traveled across the country with the explicit goal of killing me in Washington, D.C.



Capitol Police recommended arrest. They were blocked by DOJ. https://t.co/4nxMzJVycZ pic.twitter.com/ZejSezYHOC — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 20, 2021

Gaetz told Politico that he thinks his comments prompted the arrest - however he said that the case he described in his speech and the earlier episode mentioned in the indictment are unrelated.

"An indictment was issued in May, and has now been unsealed the week after my criticism," he said. "If they took our security seriously, they would arrest all of the people who violate federal law and the threats to kill us, not just some of them... I think that the Department of Justice is biased against Republicans."

Huelsman was released on Friday after a federal magistrate judge in Los Angeles let him post a $20,000 bond, according to a spokesperson for the local US Attorney's Office.