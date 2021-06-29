Man Crowned Miss Nevada USA, First In Pageant History 

The first transgender woman has been crowned Miss Nevada in Las Vegas on Sunday and will compete for the Miss USA title in November, according to AP News.

Leading up to the Miss Nevada pageant, Kataluna Enriquez, 27, won Miss Silver State USA in Nevada in late March.

The 27-year-old winner had been competing in transgender pageants since 2016, while she was working as a model. She started competing in cisgender pageants at the beginning of last year.

As the mother of a #trans child bearing witness to #KatalunaEnriquez making history in #LasVegas was incredible. This win and her journey to @MissUSA gives hope to the entire gender diverse community. Visibility and representation matter. pic.twitter.com/8ShmzZrjVp — Krista Whitley (@SocialKrista) June 28, 2021

On Sunday, Miss Nevada USA's Instagram account said, "Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA," Kataluna Enriquez, adding that "history has been made."

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one. My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride."

Enriquez beat 21 other competitors to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant held on Nov. 29.

She calls her victory "a celebration of women and diversity."

#LasVegas I present to you our new Miss Nevada USA: #KatalunaEnriquez 👑 Kataluna is the first #trans queen to go to #MissUSA but she did not win because she is trans. She won because she is a remarkable, talented, & poised woman. #TransIsBeautiful @Lavernecox pic.twitter.com/IChz0JMV41 — Krista Whitley (@SocialKrista) June 28, 2021

The win couldn't come at a better time, as President Biden told Congress in his first joint address in April that "to all transgender Americans watching at home, especially the young people. You're so brave. I want you to know your president has your back."

His comments come amid a flurry of state bills targeting transgender people.

How ironic would it be if the pageant that was once owned by former President Trump crowned a biological male as Miss USA (and how appropriate)?