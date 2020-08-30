Man Shot Dead In Portland Amid Violent Protests; 'Camouflage Gear With Thin Blue Line Patch' Found Next To Body

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 01:13

A man was shot and killed in downtown Portland Saturday night as violence broke out all over the city amid clashes between a participants in a pro-Trump caravan and Antifa counter-protesters.

According to The Oregonian, police found "camouflage gear with infidel and thin blue line patches, which commonly indicate support for law enforcement." According to the New York Times, he was "wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer," a right-wing group which has had frequent altercations with Antifa over the past several years. Eyewitness accounts suggest the shooter may be a black male.

Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson showed up to the scene of the shooting, and was promptly chased down the street by counter-orotesters. Gibson took refuge in a gas station.

Police eventually cleared the scene.

Earlier in the day, pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters squared off. At one point, a man reportedly filming the license plates of conservative attendees was beaten. As he falls, you can see his arms fly straight forward in the 'fencing response,' suggesting possible brain damage. He was later interviewed speaking coherently, however.

As day turned to night, skirmishes continued between the factions. 

Check back for updates...