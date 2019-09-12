Marianne Williamson Admits "Conservatives Are Nicer" In Hot Mic Moment

Spiritual guru and long-shot Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson appears to have had a transcendental revelation over the past several weeks; that conservatives are way nicer than liberals.

Williamson first noted her observations in an interview with the New Yorker's David Remnick published September 3rd, in which she said "I know this sounds naive. I didn’t think the Left was so mean. I didn’t think the Left lied like this," adding "I thought the Right did that. I thought we were better."

She also slammed Democrats for being "condescending" to people of faith after a leftist backlash over a tweet suggesting that prayer was responsible for Hurrican Dorian not doing more damage to the United States.

Then, in a hot-mic moment recorded during an interview with Eric Bolling, Williamson said "What does it say that Fox News is nicer to me than the lefties are? What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me?… It’s such a bizarre world," adding "You know, I'm such a lefty. I mean, I'm a serious lefty, but they're so... I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right, they are."

After expressing frustration about the release of the clip, Williamson clarified that it was how she felt on "that day" and expected that she knew running for president wouldn't be a "walk in the park." She added how Republicans "don't have to be attacking" her during a Democratic primary while other Democrats "are working for other candidates." -Fox News

Welcome to the world of politics, Marianne...