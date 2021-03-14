Marines Admit 'Messing Up' For Attacking Tucker Carlson Over 'Pregnant Soldiers' Commentary

The US Marines admitted to 'messing up' after ganging up on Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who mocked the military's shift from defense to social justice issues - after remarks by President Biden on International Women's Day on how he'd nominated two women for four-star command positions in the armed forces.

"So we’ve got new hairstyles, maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars," Carlson said on Wednesday night, adding "It's a mockery of the US military" before he compared the US military to China's - which is "becoming more masculine."

Tucker Carlson is being called a sexist for



*checks notes*



saying that pregnant women shouldn't fight wars... pic.twitter.com/2nfyRecTp3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2021

Following Carlson's segment, the official Twitter account for the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group joined a pile-on by several woke military officials - tweeting a picture of a female soldier carrying a male soldier, tagging Carlson with the caption "what it looks like in today's armed forces," adding "Get right before you get left, boomer."

After the Marines were called out for using their official platform to further a SJW agenda, they admitted "We are human and we messed up."

We are human and we messed up. What was intended as a tweet in support of our female Marines and sisters serving in uniform was clearly not aligned with our standard practices or an appropriate representation of the Marine Corps. We will do better and serve the people. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

We’ve strayed away from our brand and realize that. Our standard practices will be in effect and you can count on us to correct our mistake going forward. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

Also slamming Carlson was Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who said "What we absolutely don't do is take personnel advice from a talk show host."

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby dismisses Tucker Carlson, who on Wednesday demeaned pregnant women serving in the military: "What we absolutely won't do is take personnel advice from a talk show host." pic.twitter.com/I4hraRSU6z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2021

Tucker responded to the Defense Department's criticism, saying "If the Pentagon can show that pregnant pilots are the best, we will be the first to demand an entire air force of them," adding "The US military is not a vehicle for achieving equity."

Full Tucker Carlson segment responding to the DOD's criticisms of his show:



"If the Pentagon can show that pregnant pilots are the best, we will be the first to demand an entire air force of them."



"The U.S. military is not a vehicle for achieving equity." pic.twitter.com/kK2mZBWrOr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021

Responses have not been kind to the woke Marines.

This is what an official military account said to an American who asked them to "Please focus on China instead of Tucker Carlson". This is the start of Democrats openly politicizing the military as a wing of their party. This is disgraceful. https://t.co/LcPk2JGoVS — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 14, 2021

It’s a replay of SUPERPATRIOT anti-Trump national security hacks, wrapping themselves in the flag and screaming about RUSSIA. They gamed out exactly how it would work to stage a battle on what they believe is our ground. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) March 13, 2021

BREAKING: US Army official threatens violence on a US member of the press for exercising his First Amendment rights https://t.co/GXGPxgjcLY — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 14, 2021

Our adversaries are watching every move you’re (@iimigofficial) making right now, and they’re laughing their asses off at the clowns behind this official US Military account, targeting and harassing a private citizen. What’s next? Drones? Get your shit together—it’s embarrassing! https://t.co/2VfnCjvwbM — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) March 14, 2021