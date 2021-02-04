Market Rips After Romney Pitches Up To $4200 Handouts For Kids

With the details of President Biden's 'stimmy' check plan being released, Senator Mitt Romney has gone to '11' on the Federal handouts amplifier as WaPo reports that the Utah Republican(ish) will propose providing at least $3,000 per child to millions of American families, lending bipartisan support to President Biden’s push to dramatically expand child benefits.

Romney’s proposal would provide $4,200 per year for every child up to the age of 6, as well as $3,000 per year for every child age 6 to 17.

Senior Democrats are currently drafting legislation as part of their $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal that would provide $3,600 per year for every child up to the age of 6, as well as $3,000 for every child aged 6 to 17.

Unlike Democrats’ plan, Romney’s Family Security Act would be paid for, in part, by eliminating Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, a welfare program, as well as other existing federal tax credits for children and working families.