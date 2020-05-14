Martin Armstrong: Are Democrats Trying To Eliminate Proof Of Who You Are To Vote?

Authored by Martin Armstrong via ArmstrongEconomics.com,

Just when you thought it could not get any more corrupt, the Democrats have demonstrated to the world that they are beyond all morality, ethics, and are outright corrupt.

Tucked inside House Democrats’ new coronavirus bill is language that would create a loophole in states’ voter ID requirements, allowing people to cast ballots without having to prove who they are.

After accusing Russia of influencing the 2016 election, they are trying to sneak in open-season for total corruption. It has long been a joke in Chicago where all the dead manage to vote Democratic in elections and the number of votes always exceeds the population.

Now they want votes to be counted with no proof of who you are, alive, dead, an illegal alien not paying taxes or a tourist from Europe, or perhaps even from Mars with green or grey skin.

I warned that the 2020 election will be the MOST CORRUPT in history. The Democrats have proven this is beyond question. The problem they are unleashing is if they have so corrupted the election to overthrow Trump, they will ignore the political bonfire of all time. We will be looking at massive civil unrest and there will be blood in the streets. If the Democrats think that they can get away with that, all civility will come to an end. That would encourage civil war.

I have warned that I had good DIRECT information that those associated with Bill Gates sold out in January because of a coming “virus” that had not even made a blip on the news. This is not about vaccines to save the world, perhaps ID2020 to control the world, but nobody gives a shit if we live or die. I have VERY GOOD sources and this has been about removing Trump BECAUSE they see him as the person stopping their dream of reconstructing the world economy to their New Green World Order. They will do absolutely everything they possibly can.

Fauci just told the senate people will die needlessly if we open up too soon. He is preaching the Gates Agenda to destroy the economy to rebuild this in their dream. Of course, all the left press is in on this coup. The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, are all conspiring to try to keep the country locked down to destroy as much as possible in hopes the people will overthrow Trump and then we will all openly accept mandatory vaccines from Bill Gates. I wonder how much it cost him to buy the whole bunch? Did he get a discount as a package deal? They have certainly turned against the people for a price.

We are in for the battle of our lives. They win and there will be little left that we will perhaps remember only in films if they do not burn them to hide history.

They will NOT be successful in conquering the world. There is resistance rising globally. We will use Socrates to identify the safe havens.

This year, 2020, was our timing target. It was exactly 86 years to this decline and fall of the Roman Empire. 2020 is exactly 86 years from 1934 and the New Deal when they also confiscated gold. Welcome to the New Green Deal. They are back! This time they want a digital currency to control everything.