Mashed Potato: Brian Stelter's CNN Show Loses 72% Of Viewers In 2021

Ratings for Brian Stelter's "Reliable Sources" have dropped off a cliff - as the CNN host has lost 72% of his viewers since hitting its highest level of the year on January 10.

Stelter, who just last week groveled at the feet of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki - asking how the media can better cover President Biden - has failed to attract at least one million viewers for 11 straight weeks, and averaged just 752,000 on Sunday, his smallest audience of the year.

Comparatively speaking, Fox News' "MediaBuzz" which fills the same timeslot averaged 1.1 million viewers, beating Stelter by 41%.

While "Reliable Sources" is billed as a media program, Stelter’s tiny audience didn’t get a chance to hear about the most buzzed-about segment of the week when he didn’t cover Jeffrey Toobin’s awkward return to CNN after he was caught masturbating on a Zoom call with colleagues from his other gig. Stelter had previously reported that some CNN hosts and anchors "expressed a desire to have Toobin back," but he didn’t name names. Viewers who tuned in to see if Stelter would elaborate on air were left disappointed when he never even uttered Toobin’s name during the program. "Reliable Sources" has been hitting embarrassing new lows in various ratings measurables on a regular basis in recent weeks as the program struggles to find relevancy during the Biden era. Stelter spent much of the previous few years criticizing former President Trump at every turn but hasn’t found a formula to attract an audience since Biden was sworn in. -Fox News

When one looks at the coveted 25-54-year-old demographic, just 129,000 people tuned into Stelter.

"Fox News aired 12 different programs on Sunday alone that attracted a larger audience than ‘Reliable Sources,’" reports Fox, which has been Stelter's primary target over the past several months - calling it "GOPTV" over its spotlighting of Anthony Fauci's damning emails.

"Routine e-mails portrayed as scandalous. Where have we seen this trick before?" asked Stelter, according to the Daily Wire.

Last week, several callers to CSPAN berated Stelter - with one caller saying "CNN, I cannot watch you. I wish I could. And MSNBC, they are worse than CNN."

