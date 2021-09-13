Maskless AOC Attends Elite $50k Per Ticket Met Gala In 'Tax The Rich' Dress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spent Monday night at the lavish Met Gala in New York wearing a "tax the rich" dress.

The maskless AOC (who vowed to continue masking up despite being vaccinated - around poor people, we guess?) drew sharp criticism over social media for what many perceived as rank hypocrisy under the guise of a 'bold' political statement.

What makes @AOC a bigger fraud:



The "tax the rich" dress while she's hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021

Tickets for the event range from $30,000 - $50,000, with tables reportedly going between $300,000 - $500,000 (h/t Sara Eisen)

“Tax the Rich”……But first I’m gonna go have the time of my life partying with them all at the most extravagant over the top party of the year that is essentially a celebration of richness. pic.twitter.com/ZkSUnRkqGs — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 14, 2021

When interviewed, she spat out word salad.

"And we said, we can't just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions, and while the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have a conversation about it."

Virtue status: signaled