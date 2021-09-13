print-icon

Maskless AOC Attends Elite $50k Per Ticket Met Gala In 'Tax The Rich' Dress

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Sep 13, 2021 - 11:40 PM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spent Monday night at the lavish Met Gala in New York wearing a "tax the rich" dress.

The maskless AOC (who vowed to continue masking up despite being vaccinated - around poor people, we guess?) drew sharp criticism over social media for what many perceived as rank hypocrisy under the guise of a 'bold' political statement.

Tickets for the event range from $30,000 - $50,000, with tables reportedly going between $300,000 - $500,000 (h/t Sara Eisen)

When interviewed, she spat out word salad.

"And we said, we can't just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions, and while the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have a conversation about it."

Virtue status: signaled

