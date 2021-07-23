Mass Shootings On Course For Record Year As US Transforms Into Violent Mess

To date, the number of mass shootings in the U.S. is 21% higher than the same period in 2020 (Jan.1 - July 20), which is 30% higher than the previous high, according to nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

GVA's data so far shows the U.S. has recorded 375 mass shootings in 41 different states (and Washington D.C.) in the first 200 days of 2021. Putting that in perspective, the country had 310 by this date last year.

Compared with the last several years, mass shootings are way above trend in 2021. The below chart clearly shows that pandemic lockdowns didn't reduce the phenomenon whatsoever, and in fact may have contributed to the opposite.

This year, a combination of defunding the police and relaxation of petty crimes by liberal-run metro areas has transformed the U.S. into a chaotic mess.

More than 1,800 people were injured or killed in mass shootings so far in 2021. That's a higher total than in 2015 or 2018.

Rising violent crime positively correlates with surging gun ownership and elevated ammo prices. People are arming themselves as the liberal utopia miserably backfires.

Cumulative deaths from mass shootings were more than 370 this year, up 50% over the same period last year.

American mass shootings since 2014:

2014: 270

2015: 335

2016: 382

2017: 348

2018: 336

2019: 417

2020: 611

2021: 375 (in 201 days)

And in case you're wondering who's involved with all these mass shootings - Mass-Shootings.info shows those who've been charged, convicted, or wanted for violent crimes in connection by year. The site also notes that 53% of mass shootings in 2021 have no known suspect, however as you'll see their data is different than GVA's - perhaps because "mass shooting" has several definitions.

Meanwhile, here's where the mass shootings are happening, according to the site:

And in what should be a surprise to absolutely no one, Chicago and the state of Illinois take the cake:

If the trend continues, 2021 could be set for a record year.