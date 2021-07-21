McCarthy Slams 'Sham Process' After Pelosi Rejects Jim Jordan For Jan 6. Committee

House Republicans slammed Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wedneday, after the Speaker rejected two of House minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's five recommendations for the select committee investigation the Jan. 6 Capitol 'insurrection.'

Pelosi rejected Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN), both of whom voted to overturn the results of the 2020 US election, saying their appointments could impact "the integrity of the investigation."

"Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee," Pelosi said in a statement. "I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation. I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members."

"With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee."

Jordan responds

"Speaker Pelosi just admitted the obvious, that the January 6th Select Committee is nothing more than a partisan political charade," said Jordan - an outspoken defender of former President Donald Trump and razor-sharp interrogator.

Speaker Pelosi just admitted the obvious, that the January 6th Select Committee is nothing more than a partisan political charade. https://t.co/wGRO9fV2kt — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 21, 2021

Also responding to Pelosi was House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said "Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts."