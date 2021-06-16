Media Meltdown Over Biden Nodding That He "Trusts" Putin Forces White House Statement

Before even talking to Joe Biden himself, the White House felt the need to do damage control from the moment Biden was inside the room during the first rounds of talks with Putin, which are expected to last throughout the day.

"The White House says that President Joe Biden was not suggesting to reporters that he trusts Russian President Vladimir Putin with his reaction to a reporter’s question in Geneva," AP reports based on the statement. It appears that a mere head nod from the president has sent the Western mainstream into a tizzy.

"At the start of a high-stakes summit in Geneva, Biden appeared to suggest that he can take the Russian leader at his word, nodding his head during a photo opportunity when asked by a reporter if Putin can be trusted," AP continues.

The opening meet and greet brief press event between the two leaders involved a nearly unprecedented "chaotic scrum with reporters shouting over each other" which according to some accounts the two presidents seemed amused by.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained that the president "wasn’t responding to any question or anything other than the chaos" in an apparent attempt to reject claims that he nodded in the affirmative when asked by a journalist if he trusted Putin.

Independent journalist Michael Tracy summarizes the dimwitted state of the whole spectacle whereby the press and political pundits hyperventilate over a nod which "might" suggest amicable relations between Biden and Putin:

Essentially the entire political/media class is committed to maximal antagonism against Russia. Dems to show Biden's "toughness" compared to Trump. GOP to show Biden's "weakness" compared to Trump. Corporate media + think tanks for their own self-serving reasons. Bunch of sickos.

And for more of this on display...

Biden is expected to give a "solo" press conference by summit's end later in the day. No doubt he'll do his best to satisfy his base and talk "tough".

Meanwhile, of note is that Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland is at the table, likely with something to say on Ukraine...

