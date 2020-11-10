Media Outraged At Pompeo's Comments On 2nd Trump Administration

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefly prompted MSM reporters (and many of their blue-checkmark-bearing political operative friends on twitter) to nearly hyperventilate after he suggested - in a comment that has since been confirmed (by Pompeo himself) as a joke - that the State Department was busy preparing for a second Trump administration.

In response to a question from a reporter, Pompeo said "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration" - before clarifying that he was joking, and continuing on to assure reporters that every legal vote would be counted and tallied.

While that might sound like a harmless joke to some (or even to many) of our readers, in a hyperpartisan American where SJWs are forever poised to retreat to their safe spaces at the slightest provocation, even referencing the prospect of a second Trump Administration, even in jest, is simply too much for some people.

So here comes Bloomberg, riding to the defense of its oversensitive "public", and slamming Pompeo for "throwing fuel on the president's unsubstantiated claims that the Nov. 3 election was fraudulent."

.@SecPompeo: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."



Full video here: https://t.co/6Rou91HQxv pic.twitter.com/MU9Gp2QWnq — CSPAN (@cspan) November 10, 2020

Of course, labeling a joke like this as "dangerous" because it supposedly indulges the president's "claims" that he would be the winner if only "legal" votes were counted, it's worth pointing out that literally nobody (aside from Trump, in a series of tweets clearly intended to rile the base) is suggesting that Trump will simply be handed the election on a silver platter.

Well, nobody except for Bloomberg and its 'competitors'.