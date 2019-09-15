Michael Bloomberg Slams Campus SJWs And The "Radical Intolerance Of Disagreement"

Intolerance on college campuses by far-left groups dedicated to fighting "racism, bigotry, sexism, ableism, transphobia, homophobia, classism and anti-Semitism" has created problems for both faculty and students alike in recent years. Just look at what happened to one professor at Evergreen State College in Washington State when he respectfully disagreed with one of the diktats of the campus's social justice warriors.

To support their agenda, these groups now gleefully engage in marginalizing everyone who disagrees no matter how picayune the issue or disagreement might be. Whether it's trying to shut down speaking events involving conservative thinkers like Ben Shapiro (whom these groups have labeled a 'bigot'), or trying to get faculty fired for not complying with their demands to modify a syllabus to remove 'objectionable' material, campus leftists have made one thing clear: Anyone who disagrees with them is both objectively wrong, and an enemy to their 'movement' - and thus should be silenced using whatever tactics necessary.

Conservatives (the main target of college SJWs' ire) have been fighting back against these tendencies for a while. But now, in an editorial published on Bloomberg News's opinion vertical, Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire (let's not forget: According to SJW doctrine, billionaires are criminals, period), laments the fact that faculty at many colleges have given in to the reckless demands of their students when it comes to the issue of free speech.

In his thinkpiece, Bloomberg specifically laments the fact that more schools haven't signed on to the University of Chicago's published statement "affirming the centrality of free speech."

In 2015, the Committee on Freedom of Expression at the University of Chicago published a statement affirming the centrality of free speech. It said that “the University’s fundamental commitment is to the principle that debate or deliberation may not be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most members of the University community to be offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed.” Not that long ago, this would have been seen as uncontroversial. Universities are about free inquiry or they are about nothing. More than four years later, only some 67 institutions - out of more than 4,000 across the U.S. - have adopted or endorsed the Chicago Statement.

This lack of support has "allowed intolerance of disagreement to seep deeper into the culture" Bloomberg says. He also expresses concern about the fact that far-left groups now express open hostility toward free speech, with many accusing right-wing groups of "co-opting" the term as a "cover" for racism, xenophobia etc.

Read Bloomberg's essay in full below: