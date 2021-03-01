Michael Burry Slams "Out Of Touch, Rich White Man" Bill Gates

Less than two weeks ago, we reported on the fact that The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is bankrolling an activist educational group that believes math is racist and that arriving at an objective answer is an example of “white supremacy.”

Yes, really.

Specifically, as Summit News noted at the time, a conglomerate of 25 educational organizations called A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction asserts that asking students to find the correct answer is an “inherently racist practice.”

The organization’s website lists the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as its only donor.

“In fact, over the past decade, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded over of $140 million to a variety of groups associated with Pathway. Their “antiracist resources” are at the epicenter of a new training course for teachers offered by the Oregon Department of Education throughout the state,” reports National File. “Three of the most prominent organizations receiving grant money from the Gates’ are The Education Trust, Teach Plus, and WestEd, all non-profit 501c organizations.”

A guidebook for teachers produced by Pathway called ‘Dismantling Racism in Mathematics Instruction’ ludicrously claims that mathematics “is used to uphold capitalist, imperialist, and racist views.”

Teachers are instructed to blame non-white students getting answers wrong on “white supremacist practices,” which are truly to blame for the “underachievement” of minorities.

This liberal, progressive insanity appears to have triggered Michael "Big Short" Burry who unleashed his usual acerbic, and entirely accurate, wit on Gates and the entire concept of math being racist...

"Math is a form of #whitesupremacy? Where I'm from, whites are the dummies in math. South and East Asians apparently didn't get the message whites use math to #suppress them. Would be a #LOL moment at the local high school, at whites' expense. "

Burry went on:

"Apparently an old rich white man is behind this. I'm really starting to think old white people are out of touch. Wait, I already knew that..."

The outspoken market savant concluded:

"I am of a generation that I know junior people who worked with Gates. Brilliant, exacting, and intimidating. Could and would pick apart and embarrass anyone in the room who was not prepared. Open conflict was his weapon. The right answer was never wrong."

Ending with the all too telling hashtag: #formenotforthee