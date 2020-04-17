Michael Cohen Gets Early Prison Release Due To COVID-19

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen can drop the soap in peace, after the federal Bureau of Prisons ruled that he can spend the remainder of his three-year sentence at home due to concerns over COVID-19 spreading in prisons, his lawyer said Thursday night.

The 53-year-old Cohen was initially set to be released from New York's FCI Otisville facility in November, 2021, however his lawyers requested that his sentence be cut short or that he be allowed to serve the remainder at home because of unsafe prison conditions. He will remain quarantined for two weeks before returning to his home.

At least 14 inmates have tested positive for the virus at Otisville.

Confirmed... Inmate tests positive for #coronavirus at FCI Otisville Satellite Camp. It’s time for the Federal Government to act responsibly! — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) March 31, 2020

Cohen's request was initially denied by a federal judge on March 24 calling it "just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle," according to NBC News, however Cohen then had an "altercation" with another inmate and was sent to solitary confinement, according to his attorney, Roger Bennett Adler.

The former Trump attorney and fixer was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to a plethora of crimes which were mostly financial and had nothing to do with Trump, as well as making secret payments to women who claimed to have slept with Trump.

We can't wait for Cohen's first album to drop.