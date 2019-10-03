Michael Moore: Joe Biden Is 'This Year's Hillary' 

Liberal film director Michael Moore - who called Trump's 2016 victory (and may have inadvertently contributed to it) - says that former Vice President Joe Biden is "this year's Hillary."

During an interview with MSNBC this week, the "Fahrenheit 11/9" director called out Biden for saying he "never" discussed his son's business dealings in Ukraine, while in a different interview saying they had spoken a few times.

"Joe Biden is not going to excite the base to get out there and vote on Nov. 3, 2020," Moore added. "The things that he said publicly are very strong ... “But it looks like he’s not really wanting to deal with it. He’s afraid to be out there."

Moore's suggestion? "We need all the candidates right now — need to be unified and coming at this full force. No backing down and no trying to placate the other and none of this, ‘Well we have to wait and see.’"

Moore was one of the few liberal personalities to predict Donald Trump would win the presidential election in 2016 — and claimed earlier on that Biden would be the one to overtake Trump in a presidential race. He still believes that — but feels the former vice president needs to take a stronger stance on the allegations against the Biden family in order to motivate people to come out and “vote against Trump.” The heat is on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, following Trump’s and others’ accusations that the two Biden men were in some way involved in corruption connected to Burisma Holdings, the Ukranian natural gas company on whose board Hunter Biden sat (and pulled in $50,000 a month for doing so though he had no experience in this area of business). -The Political Insider

Perhaps Moore will make another campaign ad for Trump this time around?