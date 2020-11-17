Michigan House Members Call To Impeach Gov. Whitmer

Authored by Annaliese Levy via SaraACarter.com,

Several Michigan lawmakers are calling for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer‘s impeachment after the announcement of the state’s new COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the new restrictions that are set to start Wednesday, Michigan high schools and colleges must halt in-person classes, indoor dining is no longer allowed at bars and restaurants, entertainment businesses must close for three weeks and gathering sizes also will be tightened.

Whitmer said the orders are issued lawfully under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service.

Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock believes otherwise and said that he and a “growing list of Michigan Legislators” will work to impeach Whitmer.

Maddock said fellow Republican state Reps. Daire Rendon, Beau LaFave, Ryan Berman, Shane Hernandez and John Reilly were among the lawmakers who would pursue Whitmer’s impeachment.

The group of lawmakers say they believe Whitmer has crossed the line.

Their statement, which was posted to Facebook, included a list of all the reasons he believed Whitmer deserved to be removed from office, including that she:

“Ignored court orders. Violated our Constitutional rights. Completely ignored due process and the legislature. Weaponized contract tracing databases to aid democrat campaigns.”

Tiffany Brown, a spokesperson from Whitmer’s office told TV5, responded by saying,

“Governor Whitmer doesn’t have any time for partisan politics or people who don’t wear masks, don’t believe in science, and don’t have a plan to fight this virus. Right now, she is focused on saving lives. The governor will continue to work hard for all 10 million Michiganders.”

In order to impeach a sitting governor in Michigan, a simple majority of the 110 member House of Representatives would need to vote to initiate impeachment hearings.

Republicans would hold 58 of the 110 house seats as of Jan. 1, 2021.

Two-thirds of the 38 member Senate would be needed to convict or remove the governor.