Milley Claims China Tipoff Call Was 'Perfectly' Within Duties - Yet Pelosi Begged Him To Take Action Against Trump

Amid calls for his resignation, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley on Friday defended two phone calls he secretly made to his Chinese counterpart, in which he reassured the Beijing that a US attack wasn't going to happen, and that he'd give them a heads up if Trump ordered one.

The general reached out to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army several days before the November 2020 election and two days after the Capitol breach on Jan. 6 to reassure the Chinese army that an attack isn’t incoming, according to excerpts of a book that was published this week. Milley, the top U.S. general, described the two phone calls as “routine” and claimed they were done “to reassure both allies and adversaries in this case in order to ensure strategic stability,” reported The Associated Press. When speaking to the news agency, he only offered a brief comment about his two calls with Li and said he will speak about his calls in front of Congress later this month when both he and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin are scheduled to testify. ... According to the book, written by journalist Bob Woodward and Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, Milley allegedly told Li that “if we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” The call raised questions about whether he was undermining then-President Donald Trump’s authority. -Epoch Times

"I think it’s best that I reserve my comments on the record until I do that in front of the lawmakers who have the lawful responsibility to oversee the U.S. military," Milley told AP, adding "I’ll go into any level of detail Congress wants to go into in a couple of weeks."

"I’ll go into any level of detail Congress wants to go into in a couple of weeks."

Yet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told Milley that Trump was a "dictator" who "should have been arrested on the spot" for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to the book.

"But it is a sad state of affairs for our country that we’ve been taken over by a dictator who used force against another branch of government," Pelosi reportedly told Milley, adding that "the Republicans have blood on their hands."

In short, Pelosi - who was gunning for Trump - directly told Milley that action should be taken against the sitting president, according to the book.

House Speaker Pelosi calls President Trump "a very dangerous person who should not continue in office."



She asks Sec. of State Pompeo and Treasury Sec. Mnuchin why they won't invoke the 25th Amendment: "Is it about success in business later?" pic.twitter.com/zBmh0hJkfl — The Recount (@therecount) January 7, 2021

So - was the China call 'routine' or was Milley working for the opposition party?