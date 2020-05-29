Minneapolis Transit Shuts Down As Bus Drivers Refuse To Help Police

Authored by Mike Elk via PayDayReport.com,

With protests erupting all over Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, cops are attempting to arrest protesters in mass.

However, some bus drivers in Minneapolis are refusing to use their buses to transport protestors to jail.

“As a transit worker and union member, I refuse to transport my class and radical youth,” Minneapolis bus driver Adam Burch told Payday. “An injury to one is an injury to all. The police murdered George Floyd and the protest against is completely justified and should continue until their demands are met.”

While it would be illegal for Burch’s union to call for a wildcat strike, his local union ATU Local 1005 did issue a statement of solidarity with the protestors.

“In ATU, we have a saying “NOT ONE MORE” when it comes to driver assaults, which in some cases have led to members being murdered while doing their job,” said the union in a statement. “We say “NOT ONE MORE” execution of a black life by the hands of police. NOT ONE MORE. JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD!”

Minneapolis Transit Service Cancels Bus Service

Today, the Minneapolis’s Metro Transit canceled service out of concerns for their bus drivers and vehicles.

“I was able to have good convos with the drivers at my garage before they sent us home. Many [are] unwilling to do anything for the police and put themselves in harm’s way for the police that created this mess to begin with,” said Buruch.

The workers have launched a group and a petition entitled “Union Members for #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd”.