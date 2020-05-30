Minneapolis Wakes Up To Apocalyptic Scene As City Plans For Saturday Chaos

Residents of Minneapolis, Minnesota woke up to an apocalyptic scene of burnt out buildings, broken glass and smoke on Saturday morning, after protests raged across America in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man with underlying health conditions who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the 46-year-old's neck.

Over 2,500 state and local police along with National Guard troops attempted to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew, a force larger than those deployed during the 1960s race riots.

Fired police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death on Friday, according to the Washington Post.

On Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said that he was "fully" mobilizing the state's National Guard for the first time in state history, saying that it was "nothing short of a blessing" that a bystander has yet to be killed in the riots.

"I can fully understand the rage," said Walz in a press conference. "But this is not grieving. ... This is not about George’s death. … This is about creating chaos."