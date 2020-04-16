Mitch McConnell Says "Absolutely No Progress" Made To Replenish Small-Business Aid

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 15:10

We had a feeling a few minutes ago when we heard President Trump mention a $2 trillion infrastructure package as part of his plan to reopen the economy tonight, and as it turns out, we had good reason.

Because Mitch McConnell just confirmed that "absolutely no progress" has been made in talks with the Dems & Pelosi, meaning hundreds of thousands of small businesses desperately in need of loans will just have to wait.

  • MCCONNELL: NO PROGRESS MADE IN PAST WEEK ON SMALL-BUSINESS AID
  • MCCONNELL BLAMES DEMOCRATS FOR BLOCKING LOAN FUNDING
  • MCCONNELL SETS NEXT SENATE PRO FORMA SESSION FOR APRIL 20

McConnell hasn't scheduled another pro forma session until next week, though if a deal is reached, there will very likely be emergency votes. Pelosi and Mnuchin have reportedly been in talks all day, but the Dems are pushing for more resources directed to 'underserved' communities', states, local governments etc., while the Republicans are essentially arguing that a quick top-off of the 'PPP' is all that's needed right now.

Fox's Chad Pergram has more via Twitter:

Looks like that's a wrap on the Hill for the day, unless some kind of last-minute deal is reached. In the US, traders are looking ahead to the close, then Trump's hyped up 6pmET press conference.