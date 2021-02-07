Mob Threatens Arson During 'F*ck The Police' March In DC

Anti-police, BLM activists marched through the streets of Washington DC Saturday night, where they yelled at police and harassed outdoor diners while chanting various slogans such as "Black lives, they matter here," and "if we don't get it, burn it down."

Chants of “If we don’t get it, burn it down” as the march continues in DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YMxy90P4oj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

“Black lives, they matter here!” chants as the group marches through the Dupont Circle neighborhood of DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/UwgIshSe5P — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

Participants shined flashlights in the windows of local businesses and residences. Meanwhile, DC police did virtually nothing to control or stop the march as the group confronted locals.

Members of Antifa were present, joining up with the organizing group, "They/Them Collective," which describes themselves as "An anarcho abolitionist collective house based in occupied Piscataway land here for queer, enby, trans, BBIPOC liberation."

They got their guy in the white house, what is it that they want? https://t.co/qTpOIz7Oc8 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) February 7, 2021

The event was organized over Twitter and elsewhere, using a graphic which reads:

"ABOLISH POLICE. ABOLISH PRISON. ABOLISH ICE.

FREE THE PEOPLE

FIGHT THE POWER

FUCK THE POLICE

Attendees of the "FTP March" are encouraged to "WEAR ALL BLACK. WEAR A MASK (COVID-19)." Repeat marches will be held on Feb. 13, 20 and 27.

Let’s join @TTCabolition at the mutual aid event & FTP march!



Mutual Aid —> DuPont Circle from 3:30pm - 5:30pm



March —> Dupont Circle at 6:30pm



Y’all know what to bring but here’s a refresher:

- Bring a mask & water

- Bring a friend or two

- Wear black

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/N4gl6EuFeL — DC Youth Liberation Front (@dcylf) February 6, 2021

While we're unclear on what these anarchists are planning to burn down if they don't "get it," but we assume they won't stop until the police are abolished, or the Biden administration pays reparations, or both.