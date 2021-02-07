print-icon

Mob Threatens Arson During 'F*ck The Police' March In DC

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Feb 07, 2021 - 10:43

Anti-police, BLM activists marched through the streets of Washington DC Saturday night, where they yelled at police and harassed outdoor diners while chanting various slogans such as "Black lives, they matter here," and "if we don't get it, burn it down."

Participants shined flashlights in the windows of local businesses and residences. Meanwhile, DC police did virtually nothing to control or stop the march as the group confronted locals.

Members of Antifa were present, joining up with the organizing group, "They/Them Collective," which describes themselves as "An anarcho abolitionist collective house based in occupied Piscataway land here for queer, enby, trans, BBIPOC liberation."

The event was organized over Twitter and elsewhere, using a graphic which reads:

"ABOLISH POLICE. ABOLISH PRISON. ABOLISH ICE.

FREE THE PEOPLE

FIGHT THE POWER

FUCK THE POLICE

Attendees of the "FTP March" are encouraged to "WEAR ALL BLACK. WEAR A MASK (COVID-19)." Repeat marches will be held on Feb. 13, 20 and 27.

While we're unclear on what these anarchists are planning to burn down if they don't "get it," but we assume they won't stop until the police are abolished, or the Biden administration pays reparations, or both.

