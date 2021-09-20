More White Than Black People Want Police Abolished In Minneapolis, New Poll Finds

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The narrative that black people are driving the ‘abolish the police’ calls, specifically in Minneapolis, has been again disproven as a survey found that way more white people support the move than black people do.

KARE 11 reports that a poll found that 51 percent of white voters support replacing the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety, while only 42 percent of black voters support the measure.

In addition, 75 percent of black voters believe the police force should not be reduced in size, compared to 51 percent of white voters.

The news agency also reported that “More white voters support reducing the size of the force than Black voters, but there wasn’t a majority among either demographic, 33% compared to 14%.”

The survey was carried out by The Star Tribune, MPR News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE.

Predictably when split along political affiliation, the results are stark with 55% of Democratic voters saying they support total replacement of the police force, yet only 7% of Republicans being on board with that.

Last week, extreme leftist representative Ilhan Omar fumed about the measure to replace the police in Minneapolis being blocked by a court.

“This ballot measure should be on the ballot,” Omar declared, adding “As you can tell, I’m pretty upset about it,” and charging that “The leaders who are opposed to progress in this city are not nameless or faceless.”

Omar added, “There’s a judge, there’s a mayor, there’s a police chief, and their monied friends who are telling us we can’t have a city that is flexible to our needs and our demands. How else are we supposed to make progress if we can’t do that?”

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.