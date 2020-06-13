Most Americans Agree With Trump That Vast Majority Of Police Are Doing A Good Job; Poll

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Despite weeks of anti-police protests, a clear majority of Americans agree with President Trump that the vast majority of officers are doing a good job.

Respondents were asked by Rasmussen:

“Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: “Our police have been letting us live in peace, and we want to make sure we don’t have any bad actors in there. [But] 99% of them are great, great people.”

56% of likely U.S. voters agree with Trump while 30% don’t agree. 14% remain unsure.

The poll also found that only 16% of Americans think a police-free society is a likely outcome.

Movements to defund police departments have gained traction across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis cop.

Earlier this week, New York police boss Mike O’Meara went off on the media’s efforts to demonize officers.

“Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect … Our legislators abandoned us. The press is vilifying us. It’s disgusting,” said O’Meara.

