The Most (And Least) Trusted Professions In Britain

Trust me, I'm a doctor. So goes the well-worn phrase, and as Statista's Martin Armstrong reports, a survey by Ipsos MORI reveals, medical practitioners are indeed the most trusted group of professionals in Britain.

67 percent said they think doctors are trustworthy, followed by scientists with 62 percent and teachers with 58 percent.

You will find more infographics at Statista

At the bottom of the pile are advertising executives who enjoy the trust of only 9 percent of the population outdoing even politicians in terms of distrust.