Most Voters Agree With Trump's Withdrawal From 'Endless Wars' 

A majority of voters polled by Rasmussen agree with President Trump's statement that "It is time for us to get out of these ridiculous endless wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. We will fight where it is to our benefit, and only fight to win."

According to the poll, 58% agree with the above statement, 20% disagree, and 22% were unsure.

As Rasmussen notes, "Even 55% of Democrats agree with the statement," adding the caveat: "Rasmussen Reports did not identify Trump as the source of the quotation in its question."

Sixty-nine percent (69%) of Republicans and 50% of voters not affiliated with either major political party also agree. Democrats and unaffiliateds are more likely than GOP voters to be undecided. Forty-four percent (44%) of all voters continue to believe that our political leaders send American soldiers into harm’s way too often, but that’s down from 52% two years ago and the lowest finding in regular surveying since January 2013. Only four percent (4%) think U.S. solders aren’t send into harm’s way enough. Thirty-eight percent (38%) view the balance as about right. -Rasmussen

The poll comes after the Trump administration announced late Sunday night that US forces in northern Syria would step aside to allow a planned Turkish offensive, saying in a statement:

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey by telephone. Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria. The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial "Caliphate," will no longer be in the immediate area. "The United States Government has pressed France, Germany, and other European nations, from which many captured ISIS fighters came, to take them back, but they did not want them and refused. The United States will not hold them for what could be many years and great cost to the United States taxpayer. Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years in the wake of the defeat of the territorial "Caliphate" by the United States."

While 57% believed the US military is overstretched just three years ago, 38% of the 1,000 likely voters polled said the same when asked between October 7-8. 43% say the military can adequately handle the number of missions it has, while 19% are undecided.

"This marks the first time in Rasmussen Reports surveying that voters who are comfortable with the military’s efforts outnumber those who think it is overstretched."

Delving deeper (the rest of the report):

We wonder what the responses would look like from Democrats if the leading quote was attributed to Trump?

As Summit News noted Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suddenly reversed her longstanding opposition to 'forever wars' upon Trump's pullout from Syria. We wonder what other 'values' she'd compromise in the blink of an eye.