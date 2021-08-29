Mother Of Fallen Marine Rages At "Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap" Biden For "Sending Son To Die" In Kabul

The heartbroken mom of one of the 13 US servicemen who were killed in Thursday’s terrorist attack in Kabul called into a radio show to express her feelings about the "unnecessary debacle" and blast President Biden for his actions.

“This was an unnecessary debacle that could have been handled properly,” Kathy McCollum, mother of deceased US Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, told radio host Andrew Wilkow on Friday. “They had months and months to remove everyone from Afghanistan, and they chose not to. And so they sent in . . . 6,000 troops, and my son, through the laws of statistics, my son was one of the ones who just got blown up in a freaking terrorist bomb yesterday.”

But, the Gold Star mother was not done and could not hold back her fury reflecting the thoughts of many who looked on as the events of the last few weeks have unfolded.

“20 years and six months old. Getting ready to come home from freaking’ Jordan to be with his wife to watch the birth of his son. And that dementia ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die. I woke up at 4’o’clock this morning to marines at my door telling me my son was dead.” ... “My son is gone, and I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son,” she said. “With a dementia ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House who still thinks he’s a senator.“

The Colorado mom said she chose to voice her reaction publicly, as “I couldn’t just sit by idly because I think I need to process through anger instead of tears.”

McCollum isn’t the only Gold Star parent who has spoken critically of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan. As RT reports, Steve Nikoui, father of deceased Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that Thursday’s tragedy could have been prevented if the Pentagon ran evacuations through Bagram Airbase rather than abandoning that massive installation in July.

The Kabul airport “looked like a turkey shoot,” with traffic funneled through a narrow entry point, Steve Nikoui said. “It was just basically so chaotic and not really planned out,” he added.

And this comes a day after Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was fired after demanding accountability for the "ineptitude" of senior leadership.