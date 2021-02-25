Mr. Potato Head To Become "Gender Neutral" To Allow Kids To Create "Same-Sex Families"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Toy giant Hasbro has announced that Mr. Potato Head will become gender neutral ‘Potato Head’ in order to encourage kids to create “same sex families.”

Yes, really.

The company is dropping “Mr.” from the name in a move “designed to break away from traditional gender norms, particularly when it comes to creating Potato Head families,” according to Fast Company.

The change will help children “create same-sex families or single-parent families” as Hasbro seeks to lean away from representing the “traditional family structure.”

“Culture has evolved,” said Kimberly Boyd, an SVP and GM at Hasbro.

“Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently exists—with the “Mr.” and “Mrs.”—is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”

“The brand’s solution is to drop the gendered honorific title altogether,” writes Elizabeth Segran.

“This means the toys don’t impose a fixed notion of gender identity or expression, freeing kids to do whatever feels most natural to them: A girl potato might want to wear pants and a boy potato might wear earrings. Hasbro will also sell boxed sets that don’t present a normative family structure. This approach is clever because it allows kids to project their own ideas about gender, sexuality, and family onto the toy, without necessarily offending parents that have more conservative notions about family.”

According to the report, the move is a bid to “stay relevant in the 21st century” while challenging “heteronormative narratives.”

In other words, Hasbro is cashing in on the million in free advertising exposure that this will generate as a result of creating yet another divisive thing for woke imbeciles and those who’ve retained a semblance of sanity to argue over.

While in the meantime, kids will further be indoctrinated about how abnormal traditional family structures have become.

What could possibly go wrong?

