MSM Triggered Over 'Chinese Virus' Phrase They Coined Weeks Ago

Ever since President Trump began using the phrase "Chinese virus" to describe COVID-19, which originated in China, members of the mainstream resistance have been echoing CCP talking points by suggesting it's nothing more than a racist phrase - despite using it themselves ad nauseam.

They've also referred to it as the "Wuhan virus" - which 'woke' journalists were just fine with until Trump used it.

Montage of left wing media calling the Coronavirus the “Wuhan” virus.



Of course, today they say you’re racist if u say that.



Two weeks ago they all said it. #WuhanVirus



pic.twitter.com/vAYuu3DqJD — Kay-Lib (@kaylibmusic) March 12, 2020

Former Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren - who masqueraded as a Native American to advance her career, even blurred out Trump's use of the phrase in a Thursday tweet.

President Trump, are your eyes stitched shut? Hospitals need test kits, ventilators, & other medical supplies. That's why the DPA exists. Stop dragging your feet & burying your head & start helping hospitals that are about to be slammed by this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/9bb4Bl05ob — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 19, 2020

And now, a photojournalist for the Washington Post has taken a picture of President Trump's notes from his Thursday coronavirus briefing, in which he crossed out the word "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese," which has become the latest piece of evidence in this ongoing, hypocritical media outrage.

Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese" Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020

What do you think we should call 'the virus'?