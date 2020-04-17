MSNBC Host Suggests Biden Form "A Shadow Government" To Counter Trump's COVID Response

Authored by Jennie Taer via SaraACarter.com,

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle suggested earlier this week that former Vice President and likely Democratic nominee in the 2020 race Joe Biden form “a shadow government” to counter President Donald Trump’s daily briefing on the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Do they (the Biden campaign) need to do it in a bigger way? What did you just call it ‘the President’s daily clown show’? That’s his press briefing? Should Joe Biden be counter programming that? Should he be creating his own shadow government, shadow cabinet, shadow SWAT team? And gearing up there at a podium every night saying here’s the crisis we’re in, here’s what we need to do to address this,” Rule said in her interview with former Obama White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Messina.

MSNBC's @SRuhle suggests Biden create "shadow government" to counter Trump during pandemic crisis pic.twitter.com/pxT8RvBuTU — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) April 15, 2020

Messina, as Ruhle implied, did earlier in the interview call the President’s daily briefings a ‘clown show’ and suggested that “real upstanding leaders” like former President Barack Obama and Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsing Biden and his message “is a contrast that the Biden campaign is gonna bank on going forward.”

Given President Trump's push for nationwide testing, DPA-threats on ventilator and PPE manufacture, state-by-state re-opening of the economy, massive money-flow to America, and taxpayer-funding for vaccine/treatments... we wonder just what it is that this new "shadow government" will do to "counter Trump's response."