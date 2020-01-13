Mueller Probe Witness Faces 30 Years In Jail After Guilty Plea To Second Child Porn Charge

Having been previously convicted of transporting child pornography in 1991, George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman who served as a witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, pleaded guilty to two charges relating to sexual exploitation of children on Monday, according to The Washington Post.

As we detailed in July 2019 when Nader was indicted, Mueller’s team discovered child pornography on his phone while interviewing him about a meeting between Blackwater founder Erik Prince, the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and a high-level Russian official with ties to President Vladimir Putin, according to WaPo.

Soon after the images were discovered, prosecutors reportedly filed a criminal complaint against Nader over the images, but they kept the charges under seal, and Nader's lawyers were never informed of his impending arrest all the while that he continued to cooperate with the Mueller probe.

That means Mueller kept a suspected child abuser and pornographer on the streets while it used him as a witness. And when Nader was no longer useful, he was finally being charged.

Nader has claimed the images were not child pornography but admitted to having received an email including violent sexual images of infants in 2012.

WaPo details the disgusting acts of this key Mueller witness, noting that according to Czech court documents, he paid at least five teenage boys to engage in sex acts, four of whom were under 15.

He engaged them through a boy he met at a Prague arcade, who said he “knew lots of boys who had been in elementary school with him who would be interested.” Nader enticed the boys with “money, jewelry, mobile telephones, clothing, care and housing,” according to the court record, and took some to the city’s annual Matthew’s Fair.

While the serial pedophile's charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years, prosecutors (for reasons that are simply beyond our ken) in the Eastern District of Virginia agreed to recommend the mandatory minimum of 10 years.

Sentencing is set for April 10.

Additionally, as we reported previously, Nader was indicted in December on charges of illegally funneling campaign funds to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign using straw donors, according to Politico.