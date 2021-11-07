Surgeon General: Biden Admin 'Prepared To Defend' OSHA Vaccine Mandate After Court Ruling

The Biden administration "is prepared to defend" a federal vaccine mandate for large businesses with more than 100 employees after a federal appeals court issued a temporary halt to the OSHA rule on Saturday, according to US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

"Well look, ... the president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they were appropriate and necessary," Murthy told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, adding "And the administration is prepared to defend them."

"Let's step back a moment and look at why these are so important," he continued. "Throughout our history, we have seen that we have used vaccine requirements to protect the population."

According to Murthy, a fully vaccinated populous is "good for the economy."

The Saturday ruling was in response to a legal challenge brought by Texas AG Ken Paxton (R), who argued that the move to force workers at companies with over 100 employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing is "flatly unconstitutional."

"Biden’s new vaccine mandate on private businesses is a breathtaking abuse of power," Paxton tweeted Friday. "OSHA has only limited power & specific responsibilities. This latest move goes way outside those bounds. This ‘standard’ is flatly unconstitutional. I’m asking the Court to strike it down."

As The Epoch Times' Jack Phillips notes;

About two-dozen states so far have filed lawsuits against Biden’s vaccine mandates. The Daily Wire, the news outlet fronted by Ben Shapiro, as well as the Republican National Committee also filed legal actions against the requirement, arguing that it violates the Constitution.

A number of studies, including several published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that fully vaccinated individuals can still transmit the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus to other fully vaccinated individuals, although federal health experts have said other studies have shown that the vaccines offer protection against severe COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, and death.

Murthy also told ABC that companies and governments “take every measure possible to make our workplaces safer” for the safety of employees and customers of businesses. “It’s good for people’s health, it’s good for the economy and that’s why these requirements make so much sense,” he said.

In recent weeks, however, numerous trade associations across the United States have sent letters to the Biden administration and warned about possible worker shortages or supply chain bottlenecks that would be triggered by vaccine mandates for private businesses and federal contractors. Unlike the private business mandate, federal contractors are not permitted to have their employees submit to weekly COVID-19 testing and instead have to mandate vaccines with religious or medical exemptions.

A trucking group, the American Trucking Associations, warned last month that the vaccine requirements would “cripple” the supply chain and trigger a “workforce crisis for our industry and the communities, families, and businesses we serve.”

“The U.S. is already facing unprecedented supply chain disruptions and delays due to many factors, including significant labor shortages, production shutdowns, a shortage of raw materials, and pent-up consumer demand,” it warned.

But Murthy pushed back, claiming that “small businesses, large businesses, and workers” have told the federal government that “what’s really hurting the economy is actually COVID itself,” not mandates.

“There are times where we recognize that our decisions have a broader effect on people around us,” he said. “COVID has reminded us of that, and that’s why having these types of requirements in workplaces will be not only helpful, it’s a necessary step to accelerate our pathway out of the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Pfizer board member and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb weighs in on the Biden administration spooking people out of taking the jab.

The risk is organized opposition to this OSHA mandate starts to bleed into broader opposition to vaccination and vaccine mandates more generally, and mandates society long embraced become part of this new political fashion. And a whole generation starts to turn against vaccines. — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) November 6, 2021

Can't quite go full Australia on Americans just yet, can they?