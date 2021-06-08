"National Exotic Dancer Shortage" Forces New Orleans Strip Club To Offer Signing Bonuses 

Joe Biden's Universal Basic Income is worsening the unprecedented nationwide labor shortage that even strip clubs face difficulties in hiring.

According to local news Fox 8 New Orleans, Larry Flynt's Hustler Club New Orleans is experiencing what they say is a "national exotic dancer shortage." Like any business facing difficulties filling positions, the club is offering signing bonuses.

"We look forward to reverting back to a seven-day per week operation, just as we were prior to COVID," said Ann Kesler, General Manager of Larry Flynt's Hustler Club New Orleans.

Kesler said, "In order to do so, we need to ensure that we have an ample number of entertainers to sustain our guests, which is why we are implementing a signing incentive to both local and out of state entertainers."

She said the club is offering up to a $1,000 signing bonus to any new or returning "entertainer," or commonly known as a stripper.

"Believe it or not, New Orleans has everything besides exotic dancers at this time," Kesler added. "I urge entertainers to contact me for their signing bonus as the city quickly gears towards full capacity."

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sex workers was some of the hardest hit. The stripping industry was decimated for more than a year as direct physical contact and gatherings were limited or banned by states and or cities. Some strippers had enough savings and clientele to weather the pandemic, and others resorted to webcam modeling as supplemental income. Meanwhile, some slipped through the cracks and either left the industry to retool their skills in another industry or have been collecting Biden checks, unwilling to go back to work.

After trillions in Biden stimulus, millions of people are not seeking gainful employment but sitting back waiting for the next stimmy check.

Strip clubs are no exception to the nationwide labor shortage as they must offer signing bonuses. The dancer shortage is also hitting Las Vegas' Little Darlings strip club, which recently posted a sign that read: "Stripper Shortage! Now Accepting Ugly Girls."